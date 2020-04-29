Florentino Martinez Garza
Services for Florentino Martinez Garza, 78, of Lufkin, are pending with Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home. Mr. Garza was born Oct. 16, 1941, and died April 26, 2020, in a Diboll nursing facility.
Elbert Lee Johnson
Service for Elbert Lee Johnson, 83, of Crockett, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Johnson died April 28, 2020, in Crockett.
Clyde Mark
Services for Clyde Mark, 84, of Lufkin are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Mark died April 26, 2020, in Lufkin.
Mary Nell Taylor
Private graveside services for Mary Nell Taylor, 91, of Lufkin, will be Thursday in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. A memorial service will be held at a later date in the Henderson Chapel of Lufkin First United Methodist Church. Mrs. Taylor was born Dec. 28, 1928, in Hortense and died April 28, 2020, in Lufkin. Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Joyce (Jody) Olson Tinkle
Services for Joyce (Jody) Olson Tinkle, 85, of Lufkin, will be held at a later date. Mrs. Tinkle was born April 28, 1934, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and died April 27, 2020, at her residence. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
