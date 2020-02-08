Funeral services for Billy F. “Buddy” Lee, 75, of Diboll will be held Monday, February 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Nathan Pannell officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery.
Mr. Lee was born November 29, 1944 in San Augustine, Texas, the son of the late Harry Lester Lee and Gladys (Phillips) Lee, and died Thursday, February 6, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Lee resided in Diboll most of his life and was employed with Temple-Inland for 35 plus years. He loved hunting, fishing, raising chickens, and listening to Swap Shop every day. Mr. Lee was a very good-hearted and strong soul and never met a stranger. He was Paw Paw to all the kids. He loved being Paw Paw to them, even if they weren’t even his. He always had a smile on his face, picking and playing around.
Survivors include his daughter, Deidra Lee; grandson, Victor Lee; great-grandson, Keith Lee; great-granddaughters, Alyssa Lee, Destiny, and Sheyanne; great-great-granddaughter, Adylan; sisters, Anna Mae Sisco, Celesta Kay Johnson and husband Mike, Hester Lee Hall and husband Jerry; brothers, Harry Burl Lee and wife Frankie, James Burton Lee and wife Judy, James Jessie Lee and wife Carylon; special friends, Geraldine and Greg; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Burns; brothers, Henry Lee and Billy Dean Lee; brother-in-law, Frank Sisco; sister-in-law, Carol Lee; nephews, Dakota Wayne Lee and Justin Grimes; and our special angel, Allishia.
Pallbearers will be Victor Lee, Ronnie Joe Smith, Seth Ruston, Taylor Buster, Tim Lee, Wade Finley, Wesley Finley, and Ashton Lee.
Honorary pallbearers will be Montana Helton, Jeffery Moseley, Amanda Capps, Tyler Smith, and Krissy Capps.
The family extends special thanks to Hospice in the Pines for their special care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.