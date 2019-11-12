Evelyn Goodwin Roach
Funeral services for Evelyn Goodwin Roach, 91, of Lufkin will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 10 am. in the Henderson Chapel of First United Methodist Church of Lufkin with Reverend Dr. Jerome Brimmage officiating. A private interment will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. The family will also welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Evelyn Roach was born July 10, 1928 in York, Maine to the late Constance Emery (Marshall) and Maurice Duncan Goodwin, Sr., and died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at The Joseph House in Lufkin, Texas.
Evelyn had resided in the Diboll and Lufkin area since 1963. Evelyn grew up in one of the nation’s oldest cities, York, Maine, known for its Nubble Lighthouse and fresh lobster caught by the local harbor fishermen. Growing up, she spent winters ice-skating, and summers making fresh salt water taffy at the old fashion candy shop, The Goldenrod. She enjoyed the long beautiful beaches, taking in the crisp Maine air and wading in the cold water of the Atlantic.
She was a Receptionist at a hospital in Hanover, NH, but she loved to travel. On one trip visiting her brother Maurice in Jasper she met and fell in love with her future husband, Kelsie Roach.
She was a very nurturing person which was evidenced by her jobs and volunteer work. She was a Cub Scout Den Mother and was a volunteer at Katherine Sage Temple Daycare, the Christian Information & Service Center as well as the Red Cross. She worked as Assistant Librarian at TLL Temple Memorial Library. She was a proud member of Daughters of the American Revolution and First United Methodist Church. She loved to cook and making pastries were her specialty.
Survivors include her husband, Kelsie Roach of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Merrick and Diana Roche of Lufkin, Jonathan and Melanie Roach of The Woodlands; grandchildren, Zachary Roche of Houston, Claire Roche of New York, Millicent Roach of Houston, and Grayson Roach of Lubbock and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janice Goodwin Stockman; and brother, Maurice Duncan Goodwin, Jr.
Pallbearers will be Zachary Roche, Grayson Roach, Cecil Hunt, J.R. Ritchey, Scott Brawley, Bill Craig.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dick Donovan, Don Brawley, Jim Huggins and John Wood.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Joseph House, Red Cross or Salvation Army are appreciated.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
