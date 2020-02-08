Funeral services for Lois LaJean Stanbery, 85, of Huntington will be held Sunday, February 9, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Byron Smith and Brother Joe Saenz officiating. Interment will follow in the Shofner Cemetery.
Mrs. Stanbery was born September 13, 1934 in the Ora Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Annie Laura (Cochran) and John Asalf Ellis, and died Thursday, February 6, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Mrs. Stanbery was a Huntington High School graduate. Following her husband’s 21 1/2 year career in the U.S. Army, they returned to Huntington to live in 1971. Mrs. Stanbery worked at Ellis Grocery for 10 years. She was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include her husband, Edward Truman Stanbery, SGM E-9 U.S. Army (Retired) of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Troy and Becky Stanbery of Huntington; daughter-in-law, Brenda Stanbery of Huntington; son-in-law, Robbie Hale of Tenaha; grandchildren and spouses, Linda Jones, Amy and Moses Saenz, all of Lufkin, Casey Jones of New Braunfels, Eric and Kimi Stanbery, Kristi and Loren Dickson, all of Huntington; Blake and Kaci Stanbery of Pollok, Morgan and Chris Oliver of Zavalla; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Bill Stanberry; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Hollis and Gilda Stanbery, Alaphane Stanbery, Yvonne and Wayne Armet, Barbara Capps, and Virginia Ellis; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Lydia “Diane” Stanbery; son, Harold Edward Stanbery; brothers, David Spencer Ellis, John A. Ellis, Jr., and Samuel Scott Ellis; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Billy Capps, Daner Stanbery, Joy Ellis, and Lovy Ellis.
Pallbearers will be Eric Stanbery, Casey Jones, Blake Stanbery, Loren Dickson, Moses Saenz, Chris Oliver, Matthew Saenz, and Keegan Dickson.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 1504 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
