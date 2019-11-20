John Brendan Toner
John Brendan Toner, 71, of Rosevine, Texas passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at CHI Hospital in Lufkin, Texas.
John was born in Rosevine, Texas on January 30, 1948 to Francis James Toner and Mildred Alyne Fuller. He was a graduate of SFA, receiving his Masters in Agriculture and going on to become a Sabine County Extension Agent for Texas Agriculture Life Extension Service. John was a veteran of the United States Navy, having served in Vietnam. He was a member of the VFW and served as a member of Farm Bureau.
John is survived by his wife, Melaine Toner of Rosevine, Texas; sons, Shane Toner and wife, Betsy, of Nacogdoches, Texas and Brendan Toner and wife, Lindsay, of Nacogdoches, Texas; daughter, Tara Bragg and husband, Danny, of Pineland, Texas; sisters, Kitty Mazzola and husband, Michael, of Orange, Texas, Camille Fuller and husband, Preston, of Orange, Texas, Frances Lewis and husband, Eddie, of Orange, Texas, and Ramona Darnley and husband, John, of The Woodlands, Texas; and grandchildren, Shelby, Peyton, Brantley and Brenlee.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation was held from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Starr Funeral Home, 510 Starr St., Hemphill, Texas.
Funeral services began at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 301 Mann St, Hemphill, TX with Rev. Floyd Wright officiating.
Burial followed the services in Rosevine Cemetery in Rosevine, Texas with Jack Fuller, Chad Fuller, Frank Fuller, Hunter Lewis, Michael Mazzola, Nick Darnley, Alex Darnley, Adam Moore, Jes Harrington and Michael Bellard serving as pallbearers.
Condolences may be left and guestbook may be signed at www.starrfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.