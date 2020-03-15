Funeral services for Jean Grimes Jones, 95, of Lufkin will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Andrew Dow officiating. Graveside services will follow at 1:00 p.m. in the Sunset Memorial Park in Nacogdoches.
Jean was born May 30, 1924 to Roe Grimes and Minnie Pettus Grimes in Garrison, Texas. She graduated from Nacogdoches High School with honors and attended Stephen F. Austin College. She passed from this life Saturday, March 14, 2020 in Lufkin.
Jean married her high school sweetheart, W.R. Jones on July 25, 1942. She was a dedicated wife standing faithfully by her husband’s side in good times and bad.
Jean’s husband, W.R., was a gospel preacher among Churches of Christ for 65 years and she lovingly stood by his side as he preached in Talco, Overton, Cooper, Lubbock, Longview, Baytown, Lake Jackson, Bellaire, Nacogdoches, Kleinwood in Houston, Conroe, LaPorte, Liberty, and Decker Prairie. Jean was a faithful member at Union Road Church of Christ in Lufkin since 2008.
Jean was asked to write a column for The Preceptor Magazine and authored several articles over a two-year period on women and family topics. She loved researching Bible topics.
Mrs. Jones is survived by a loving family of two sons, Dr. Michael R. Jones and his wife Randi of Port St. Lucie, Florida and by local gospel preacher, Patrick Jones and his wife Karolyn of Lufkin; four grandchildren, Valerie Jones of Los Angeles, California, Natalie Carroll and husband Chris Carroll of Lufkin, Ashley Dillard and husband Ryan Dillard of Hudson, and Alex Jones of Dallas; eight great-grandchildren, Hannah Carroll, Weston Carroll, Faith Dillard, Luke Dillard, Audrey Dillard, Cayden Carroll, Elly Dillard, and Joseph Dillard. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the loves of her life.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years; her parents; an infant grandson, Michael Scott Jones, son of Pat and Karolyn; and sister, Mildred Sitton.
Pallbearers will be Alex Jones, Chris Carroll, Ryan Dillard, Weston Carroll, Roy Truss, David Gordon, and Luke Dillard.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cayden Carroll and Joseph Dillard.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday morning prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
