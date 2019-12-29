Claudine Lynette Oswald
Funeral services for Claudine Lynette Oswald, 87, of Kennard, will be held Monday, December 30, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Tabernacle of Praise in Kennard with Rev. Doyle Braden and Bro. Keith Smith officiating. Interment will follow at Corinth Cemetery.
Mrs. Oswald was born February 22, 1932 in Glen Rose, Texas, the daughter of the late Claude Alvin McIntire and Lorene (Payne) McIntire, and died Sunday, December 22, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Oswald was a member of Kennard First Baptist Church. Her mission in life was to be a devoted pastor’s wife. Mrs. Oswald was a very good seamstress and was the first Kindergarten teacher who taught in the Little Red Schoolhouse in Kennard. She was affectionately known as Miss Claudine to all of her students.
Mrs. Oswald is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Frank “Jitter” and Rebecca Oswald of Cypress; daughter, Belinda Vanglahn of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Gary King of Kennard; granddaughter and husband, Nicole and Sammy Sicola; granddaughter and husband, Summer and Carl Rogers; granddaughter and husband, Holli and Jacob Buford; grandson and wife, Travis and Daneli Burran; grandson, Jeremy King; grandson and wife, Kanon and Laryssa Oswald; grandson and wife, Dillon and Kim Burran; grandson and wife, Hunter and Makenna Oswald; 10 great-grandchildren and 2 on the way; sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Doyle Braden of Hemet, CA; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rev. Frank Oswald Sr; and son-in-law, Herbert “Herb” Vanglahn.
Pallbearers will be Travis Burran, Hunter Oswald, Kanon Oswald, Jeremy King, Dillon Burran, Carl Rogers, Jacob Buford, and Sammy Sicola.
Special memorials may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, JDRF
200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281, American Cancer Society, 1599 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30329 or to the charity of your choice.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Monday, December 30, 2019 at Tabernacle of Praise in Kennard, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
