Dorothea Jane “Janie” Arriola
Memorial visitation for Dorothea Jane “Janie” Arriola, 18, of Nacogdoches, will be from 5:00 to 7:00 pm on Friday, December 6, 2019 at Laird Funeral Home.
Dorothea Jane Arriola, always and forever known as “Janie” was born on April 11, 2001, to Genett and Larry Arriola. Janie suddenly passed away on December 2, 2019. Janie is survived by her mother, Genett Arriola, her sister Emily Arriola, her brother Joey Arriola, and her cousin Jacob Anderson. She is also survived by her half-sister Dorothy Colby, half-brother Brad Arriola, and half-sister Natalie Arriola. Her surviving aunts and uncles are Peggy and Tony Jasso, Linda and Jesse Austin, Brinda and Mike McClain, Ronnie Arriola, Byron and Sondra Stokes, Caleb and Shawn Stokes and Jennifer Anderson.
Janie graduated from Central ISD in 2019 and was the recipient of the Smith-Hudson Scholarship, among many other scholarships. She was in her freshman year at SFA, studying horticulture. Her artwork has won several awards, including a Congressional Medal of Honor and Best in Show.
Janie was the greatest of gifts and made the absolute of every minute of every day. She was wise beyond her years and an inspiration to everyone she touched. She will always be known for her kindness and her talent.
Janie was preceded in death by her father and her grandparents.
The Arriola family is being served by Laird Funeral Home. To convey condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.lairdfh.net.
