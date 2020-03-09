February 10, 1936 – March 6, 2020
James Coy Due was born February 10, 1936 in Apple Springs, TX to Rob and Bessie (Kemper) Due. God called Coy home on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 84 years in Groveton, TX.
Mr. Due loved his family and he especially enjoyed visiting with all his friends and extended family. He was a hard worker and had become known as one of the pillars of the Centerville community and school system. Mr. Due taught Vocational Agriculture at Centerville school for 41 years until his retirement. He enjoyed teaching and helping to mentor. In 1989, Coy was dedicated the Bulldog from the seniors for all the help in school and in the community. He also loved farming, ranching and working with cattle. He belonged a member of the Southwest Cattle Association and he also helped to serve on the Trinity County Fair Association. Coy never met a stranger and everyone was a friend to him.
Coy his survived by his loving wife of almost 48 years, Carolyn Tullos Due of Groveton, TX; daughter, Shawna Rodrigues and husband, Gaylon of Groveton, TX and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, R.A. Due and Bessie Due; sister, Velda Rush and husband, Winston; sister, Lois Dickey and husband, Jack; sister, Robbie Creasy and husband, Darwin; niece, Jan Miller and nephew, Robert Rush.
Visitation will begin at 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Groveton Funeral Home in Groveton, TX. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Groveton Funeral Home with Bro. Neil Kemper officiating. Interment will follow in Bennett Cemetery in Groveton, TX.
Pallbearers: Max Due, Lee Due, Arthur Punch, Bobby Davis, Tristan Turner, Brandon Rodrigues, James Carey Creasy, Dustin Fore
