Kimberly Ivie
Memorial services for Kimberly Ivie, formerly of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Parkview Baptist Church. She died July 6, 2019, in Houston. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home-directors.
Hazel Maiden
Services for Hazel Maiden, 89, of Lufkin, are pending with All Families Mortuary, Lufkin. Mrs. Maiden was born Oct. 24, 1929, in Lacy, and died July 15, 2019, in Sugar Land.
Gregory Eugene Thames
A memorial service for Gregory Eugene Thames, 70, of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Friday in the McNutt Funeral Home Chapel. Mr. Thames died July 13, 2019, at Hospice of the Pines in Lufkin.
Denice ‘Branny’ Walters
Services for Denice “Branny” Walters, 64, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Shafer Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Old Center Cemetery in Huntington. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Walters was born Oct. 25, 1954, and died July 15, 2019, in Lufkin.
Frances Little Whitten
Services for Frances Little Whitten, 89, of Nacogdoches, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday in the Gipson Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Mrs. Whitten was born Dec. 24, 1929, and died July 10, 2019, in a Nacogdoches nursing facility.
