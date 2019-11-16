Betty Charlene “Char” Stanford Murry of Diboll, TX. went home to be with her Heavenly Father November 14, 2019. Char was born January 21, 1933 in Carmona, TX.
She was married to the late Cleon Murry and had six children; 3 daughters — Cindy Saxon and husband Reggy of Lake Charles, La., Kaye Wyatt and husband Jay of Diboll, TX., Carole Cheshire and husband Rodney of Diboll, TX. and 3 sons – Bobby Murry and wife Betty Sue of Lufkin, TX., Randy Murry and wife Gina of Lufkin, TX., and Mick Murry and wife Ramona of Shelbyville, TX.
She had 14 grandchildren, Melissa, B.J., Chris, Brittany, J.J., Chaney, Jayce, Kade, Heath, Derek, Kenzie, Kendall, Dallas, Cameron; and 14 great-grandchildren, Slade, Sydney, Marli, Mikayla, Caiden, Madison, Sawyer, Mason, Aubrey, Nathaniel, Chloe, Chandler, Jay, Hallie.
Char was a woman of very strong faith who walked very closely with her Lord and Savior. She was a prayer warrior for her family whom she loved dearly and was so very proud of each and every one of them, Faith and Family were very important to her and her love and dedication to her family was like no other, anyone who knew her knew her pride and joy was the closeness of “The Murry Clan.” She was a devoted member of First Baptist Church of Diboll Texas for over 66 years and an avid sports fan. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.
In addition to her husband, Char was also preceded in death by her mother, Ruby Allene Stanford; father, Charlie Burr Stanford; sister, Neva Helton; and grandson, Derek Murry.
Pallbearers: J.J. Wyatt, Chris Murry, Cameron Cheshire, Jayce Murry, Heath Murry, Kade Murry, Slade Saxon, Dallas Murry.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First Baptist Church, 208 Devereaux Street, Diboll, TX 75941.
Visitation will be at Gipson Funeral Home, Lufkin Texas on Saturday from 6:00 — 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church in Diboll with Rev. Jeff Robinson officiating.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.