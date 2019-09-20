Bobby died peacefully at home on September 15th in Cash, TX at the age of 82.
Bobby is survived by his wife, Betty Williams; children, Trevor Williams and Sabra Louton; Grandkids, Johnathon Louton, Chelsea Ragsdale, Bailey Williams, Henry Wakefield and his wife Brandi and their kids Mandy, Ellie, and Justin Williams, Krystal Williams; Great Grandkids, Hadley Ragsdale and Carson Williams and brother, Claudie Williams, several nieces and nephews, along with a host of loving relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence & Callie Williams and his brothers Wayne and Billy Williams.
He was married to the love his life Betty Williams for 55 years. His family remembers him by sitting on the porch at his farm with his pal Mr Bigs drinking a hot cup of coffee.
He was a storyteller, a veteran, loved the outdoors and was passionate about his family.
The family will be accepting guest at Lynch Funeral Service in Greenville, Texas on Friday, September 20, 2019 from 6pm – 8pm.
Graveside Service is scheduled for Saturday, September 21st at 10am in Lynch Memorial Park in Greenville, Texas with Dwayne McCormack officiating the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Bobby’s life.
