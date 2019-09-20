Graveside services for Messiah L. Swint, (1 month old) of Lufkin will be held Saturday, September 21,2019 at the Davis Memorial Gardens Cemetery. This will be a private family burial.
Messiah L. Swint, was born on August 5, 2019 in Lufkin, Texas, to Jerriet Swint, and Olivia Foster of Lufkin and passed away on September 6,2019 in Houston, Texas.
Left to Cherish his memory are his parents Jerriet Swint, and Olivia Foster Siblings, Aubryn, madisynn, and Chasen, Grandparents, Elton and Kathy Foster, Linda Swint, Greg Roberson Great Grandparents Katie Bennett, and Prinzola Ward, and a host of aunts, uncles and family
Colonial Mortuary, directors.
