Doris Marie Oliver Arrington
Funeral services for Doris Marie Oliver Arrington, 71, of Lufkin, will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Kyle Campbell and Jim McDonald officiating. Interment will follow in the Simpson Cemetery.
Mrs. Arrington was born August 29, 1948 in Lufkin, Texas to the late J.W. “Pat” Oliver and Mildred (Polk) Oliver Barton, and died Saturday, December 28, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mrs. Arrington attended Wells High School, and Robert, her high school sweetheart, attended Redland High School. His father once asked him why couldn’t he find a girl closer to home. They married and shared 53 years together.
Mrs. Arrington attended Massey Business School, moved to San Marcos from Lufkin in 1991, and was a Customer Service Manager at the San Marcos Outlet Mall for many years, moving back to Lufkin in 2008. She was a member of Loop 287 Church of Christ.
Survivors include her husband of 53 years, Robert Arrington of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Patrick and Kaci White Arrington of Hudson; grandchildren, Langston Arrington, Landry Arrington, and Lane Arrington; and her beloved pets, Sammy, Maggie and Annie.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Pallbearers will be Scott Berger, Casey Bowers, Dennis Bell, Mark Guerrero, Lynn Chesser, and Robert Grimes.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ron Chastain, Mike Parker, and Bob Ruby.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
