Jerry Wade “Granddad” Oliver, Sr.
Funeral services for Jerry Wade “Granddad” Oliver, Sr., 75, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Pastor Bill Hall officiating. Interment will follow in the Jonesville Cemetery.
Mr. Oliver was born October 22, 1944 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Velma (Foster) and William Arnold Oliver, and died Saturday, December 28, 2019 in a Houston hospital.
Mr. Oliver resided in Lufkin most of his life and retired from the construction industry. He enjoyed family gatherings, fishing, and watching the NFL. He was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan! Mr. Oliver was of the Baptist faith.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth (Cheung) Oliver of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Jerry Wade, Jr. and Deena Oliver of Lufkin, Darrell and Narintha Oliver of Thailand; daughter and son-in-law, Sharon Kaye and Lee Milligan of Etoile; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Teresa Jones; and brothers, Foster Oliver, Billy Oliver, Bob Oliver, McHenry Oliver, and Prentiss Oliver.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Jones, Jr., Jared Jones, Jacob Bodden, Chase Oliver, Carl Milligan, and Tommy Barrett.
Honorary pallbearer will be Wayne Garrett.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home in Huntington.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.