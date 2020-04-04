Private graveside services for Charles W. Dailey, 74, of Lufkin will be held in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Dailey was born April 17, 1945 to the late Morene (Hanks) and C.H. “Bay” Dailey, and died Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in a local hospital.
Mr. Dailey earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Drafting and Design Technology from Angelina College and retired from Lufkin Industries. He was a wonderful cook and is now happily cooking smoked chicken and making homemade sausage.
Survivors include his wife, Jane (Stanley) Dailey of Lufkin; daughter, Amy Bryan of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Keith and Brenna Dailey of Boerne; and grandchildren, Jordan and Jared Bryan, Oliver, Jack and Violet Dailey.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
