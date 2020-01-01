Funeral services for Marie Joyce Roberts Stubblefield, 96, of Longview will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dr. Jerome Brimmage officiating. Interment will follow in the Hillcrest Cemetery.
Marie was born October 31, 1923 in Subiaco, Western Australia, the first child of Douglas George Roberts, a Postal Inspector and WWII veteran from Kayanaba, Western Australia, and Mary Evelyn (DeRoca) Roberts, from Dongara, Western Australia. She passed peacefully to her eternal home Friday, December 27, 2019 in Longview, Texas.
A graduate of local schools in Perth including business school, Marie worked as a stenographer before joining the Woman’s Royal Australian Navy in 1941. She served as a telegraphist using Morse Code to send and receive messages from ships at sea in the Pacific Theater during WWII.
In 1950, she married John Beverly “J.B.” Stubblefield of Lufkin. They lived on the family farm and later in Keltys with daughters Jo Anne and Kaye. Marie and J.B. enjoyed entertaining and traveling with friends. They visited Mexico, Canada, the Caribbean and Australia as well as 48 of the 50 U.S. states.
Marie worked as the Office Manager for the late Dr. Robert F. McCall, Pediatrician. A member of the First United Methodist Church of Lufkin since 1950, she volunteered as a Sunday School teacher, was the pianist for the Children’s Department and later during her retirement years, she volunteered in the church office. Over the years, she contributed many beautiful handmade items to the annual Christmas Bazaar at First United Methodist Church.
Marie enjoyed working with ceramics, knitting, quilting, and sewing. Exploring painting in her later years, she worked with both oils and acrylics. An avid reader, Marie also enjoyed writing and was a contributing writer to the Senior Lifestyle Newsletter while living in New York. She kept extensive journals of her travels and also wrote poetry for family and friends to celebrate special events.
In 2004, Marie and J.B. moved to Longview to be closer to daughter Kaye Wieting and family, then moved with the Wietings to McKinney, Texas. After J.B.’s death, Marie moved again with Kaye and Roger to Webster, New York where she resided at the Baywinde Senior Living Complex for eight happy years. She moved back to Longview in late September of this year.
Marie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Peter Douglas Roberts; husband of 57 years, J. B. Stubblefield; son-in-law, Joe Michael Morris; and almost all of her friends including her traveling buddy Shirley Cantrell.
Survivors include her daughter, Jo Anne and husband Ernest Musick of San Antonio & Diboll; daughter, Kaye and husband Roger Wieting of Rochester, New York and Longview; cherished grandchildren, Kari Musick Sharp and husband Brian of Perth, Western Australia, Phillip Musick and wife Kristyn of San Antonio, and Jonathan Wieting of Rochester, New York; great-grandchildren, MacKenzie Musick and Cooper Musick of San Antonio; beloved cousins, Julie and Alex Aitken of Murdoch, Western Australia; sister-in-law, Dawn Roberts; nephews, Wayne Roberts and Mark Roberts, all of Western Australia; nieces, Sherri Parker Kryst of Katy, Cayce Carroll and Caree’ Carroll Lovell; nephews, Scott Stewart and Jack Carroll, all of Lufkin.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Children’s Department of Lufkin First United Methodist Church, 805 E. Denman Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.