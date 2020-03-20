Memorial services for Ruth Ann Hollingsworth, 75, of Lufkin, will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Cross Road Baptist Church in Lufkin with Rev Ty Phillips officiating.
Mrs. Hollingworth was born September 22, 1944 in Village Mills, TX., the daughter of the late Aubrey Vail and Gracie Grey Vail, and died Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Hollingsworth loved her family deeply. She was a devout follower of Christ and was a member of Cross Road Baptist Church. Mrs. Hollingsworth was a loving wife and aunt, and always put her family first.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Paul Hollingsworth of Lufkin; brother, Thomas Earl Vail of Lufkin: brother -in-law and sister-in-law, Tommy and Jonnie Hollingsworth of Lufkin; brother-in-law, William Hollingsworth of Lufkin; brother-in-law Billy Ray Hollingsworth of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Joe Hollingsworth of Lufkin; brother-in-law, Jerry Hollingsworth of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Mrs. Hollingworth was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Jimmy Vail.
The family would like to give special thanks to Affinity Hospice for the special care of our loved one.
Special memorials may be made to Affinity Hospice, 2708 S Medford Dr, Lufkin, TX 75901, or Cross Road Baptist Church, 5714 Old Union Rd., Lufkin, TX. 75904.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
