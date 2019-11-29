Kelvin Anders
Services for Kelvin Anders, 49, of Lufkin are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mr. Anders died Nov. 28, 2019, in Lufkin.
Leonard ‘L.F.’ Grimes
Services for Leonard “L.F.” Grimes, 92, of Burke, will be at 3 p.m. Sunday at Greater Love Tabernacle Church in Homer. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery. Mr. Grimes was born March 25, 1927, and died Nov. 27, 2019, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday at the church. Shafer Funeral Home, directors.
Roy Edgar Rogers
Services for Roy Edgar Rogers, formerly of Lufkin, will be at 1 p.m. Sunday in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Burial will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery in Brookland.
Louise Rowe
Services for Louise Rowe, 93, of Lufkin are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Rowe died Nov. 27, 2019, in Lufkin.
Bennie Jo ‘Steptoe’ Sanford
Services for Bennie Jo “Steptoe” Sanford, 89, of Montgomery, will be at noon Saturday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home chapel in San Augustine. Interment will follow at Sowell Cemetery in San Augustine County. Mrs. Sanford died Nov. 25, 2019, in Montgomery. She was born May 27, 1930, in San Augustine County.Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.