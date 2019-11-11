Evelyn Goodwin Roach
Services for Evelyn Goodwin Roach, 91, of Lufkin, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday in the Henderson Chapel of First United Methodist Church. A private interment will be in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Roach was born July 10, 1928, in York Center, Maine, and died Nov. 9, 2019, in Lufkin.
Joy Quattlebaum
Services for Joy Quattlebaum, 80, of Huntington, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Quattlebaum died Nov. 10, 2019, in Humble.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.