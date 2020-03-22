Graveside services for Charles Kerry “Stix” Allen, 65, of Allentown will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in Gann Cemetery with Brother Phillip Rhodes officiating.
Mr. Allen was born August 16, 1954 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Billie “Babs” (Simms) and Charles M. Allen, and died Friday, March 20, 2020 in Allentown.
Mr. Allen was a lifetime resident of Allentown and was a supervisor at Lufkin Workshop/Gateway Community Partners for 20 years. He loved fishing, hunting, and raising game chickens. Mr. Allen was a member of Allentown United Pentecostal Church.
Survivors include his sisters and brothers-in-law, Susan and James Littlefield, Phyllis and Jerry Hyde, all of Pollok; nieces, nephews and spouses, Kerri Littlefield Pepper and Eddie, Brad Littlefield, Paige Littlefield Glover and Grant, and Kristy Hyde Malone; great-nephews and great-niece, Jake Russell, Landry Pepper, Blake Littlefield, Gage Glover, Gibb Glover, and Lilly Mae Hyde.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Kenny Modisette, Mack Modisette, Ricky Allen, Buddy Modisette, Don Rudy Allen, and Terry Allen.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Allen, Eddie Allen, Bob Tucker, and Chad Greenville.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Monday morning at the cemetery prior to the services.
