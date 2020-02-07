Donald Ralph Logan Jr. 64, of Lufkin, Tx. was born Sept. 19, 1955 and passed from this life in his home Feb. 4, 2020.
He was born to Donald and Patricia (Eaton) Logan Sr. in Leavenworth, Kansas.
Donald was a truck driver for over 40 years. He drove for Great Western, Pilgrims, CR England and retired from KLLM. Donald spent his early childhood traveling with his family in the Far East (Guam and Okinawa), while spending the majority of his adult life in and around the cities of Etoile and Lufkin.
He is survived by his wife, Debbie Collins, sons Joseph (Kayla) Donald III, (Brittany) and Randale (Renee) Logan.
Brothers, James (Boone), Robert (Liz), Richard (Barbie) and Stephen (Young).
Sister Kimberly Collier. (Mark)
Grandchildren: Nikita, Isabella, Jaxson, Alyssa, William and Wyatt.
Memorial services will be Saturday at 3 p.m. at Trinity Baptist Church with Pastor Steve Cowart officiating.
