Rose Downing
Rose Downing, 75, of Pineland, was born August 17, 1944 in Galliano, Louisiana, to the late Ludvic Terrebonne and Celia (Smith) Terrebonne, and died Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Lufkin.
Mrs. Downing was a member of Pineland Temple of God Church where she loved to play the organ and piano and sing in the choir. She enjoyed working in her garden and loved her grandkids more than anything.
Mrs. Downing is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Guillot of Galveston; daughter, Charlotte Guillot of Pineland; son and daughter-in-law, Charlie Guillot and Lacy Dunigan of Prairieville, LA; granddaughters, Tasia Guillot, Jessica Dunigan, Tama Guillot, and Skyler Guillot; grandsons, Charles Guillot, Brandon Dunigan, Gavin Guillot, and Raini Guillot; 3 great-grandchildren; and longtime companion, Edward Swaim.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Guillot Sr.; husband, Arlington Downing; sisters, Lucy Sparks, Virginia Gardener, and Gloria Pitre; brother, Claude Terrebonne; son-in-law, Douglas Authement Sr.; and son-in-law, Vincent Dufrene.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.