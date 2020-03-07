Funeral services for Bobbie Kathrine Reeves Read White, 94, of Lufkin will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, March 8, 2020 in the Bald Hill Church of Christ with Philip Snead officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery. Mrs. White was born February 11, 1926 in Houston County to the late Margaret (Hanson) and James Wesley Reeves and died March 5, 2020 at her residence.
She was a homemaker who loved her family, sewing, quilting, and was of the Baptist faith who loved her Jesus.
Mrs. White is survived by her son, Obie Read of Bald Hill; sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Chelmar Read of Huntington and David and Debi Read of Bald Hill; step-daughter, Pam White of Huntington; grandchildren, Daniel Read, Allece Christensen, Kenneth Read, Shanna and Landon Polk, Lesa Rogers, Andy and Tracy Gee, Christina Gee, Jeremy and Kacy Read, Jason and Megan Read, and Scott Burnette; 24 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Ottie Faye Oliver; brother and sister-in-law, Coy and Marcia Read; brother-in-law, Champ McAlister; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives; and a host of friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Obie Buck Read, and Thomas White; sons, Johnny Mack Read and Acie Dale Read; 5 sisters; a brother; and a great-grandson, Chris Gee.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Chris Gee Memorial Fund at America State Bank.
Snead Linton Funeral Home; directors.
