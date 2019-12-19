Mass of Christian Burial for Florentino Jacobo, 59, of Lufkin will be held Friday, December 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Raymundo Garcia officiating. Interment will follow in the Gann Cemetery. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel.
Mr. Jacobo was born October 16, 1960 in San Luis Potosi, Mexico to the late Casildo and Calixta Jacobo, and died Sunday, December 15, 2019 in a local hospital.
Mr. Jacobo had resided in Lufkin for 29 years and had been a machine operator for Cal-Tex Lumber for more than 21 years. He enjoyed fishing, cooking out and having Bar-B-Qs, working outside, and watching western movies. He loved his family and especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. Mr. Jacobo was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Survivors include his wife, Maria (Briones) Jacobo of Lufkin; children and spouses, Blanca Jacobo, Armando and Terri Jacobo, Amanda Jacobo, Dolores Jacobo and Francisco Morales, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Shelby Jacobo, Alexa Perez, Izabella Morales, and Joey Morales; siblings, Nemecio Jacobo, Remedios Jacobo, Margarito Jacobo, Theodora Jacobo, Teresa Santoyo, Ofelia Barbosa, and Marino Jacobo; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and one brother.
Pallbearers will be Armando Jacobo, Gaston Jacobo, Salvador Jacobo, Ricardo Barbosa, Danny Jacobo, Mario Jacobo, Miguel Ramos, and Francisco Morales.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
