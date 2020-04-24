Peggy Blackburn Gipson
Graveside services for Peggy Blackburn Gipson, 85, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, April 25, 2020 in the Newman Cemetery with Reverend Valarie Englert and Reverend Eva Englert-Jessen officiating.
Mrs. Gipson was born April 15, 1935 in Angelina County, Texas to the late Mary (Robertson) and Charles W. Blackburn, and died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at her residence.
Peggy attended Texas Christian University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with a double major in English and Journalism. She put her education to good use as a contributing writer for the Lufkin Daily News column “Slice of Life” for over 30 years. She was an avid reader, and her family calls her a “story teller’s storyteller” as she had a wealth of knowledge and a way with words.
Peggy had cerebral palsy and navigated life independently, being the oldest person ever to survive with the condition – a testament to her resilience and strong will. She was a nature enthusiast and it is very fitting that she left this earthly world on Earth Day. Peggy will be missed dearly.
Survivors include her nieces, Valarie Davidson Englert and husband Rick, Yvonne Davidson Boyack and husband Pat, all of Dallas; great-nieces, Eva Englert-Jessen and husband Chris of Conway, Arkansas, Savannah Boyack, Sarah Boyack, and great-nephew, Pace Boyack, all of Dallas; and her faithful cats, Weasley and Clyde.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James D. Gipson; and sister, Reverend Victoria Davidson Paul.
Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Paul, Rick Englert, Pat Boyack, Chris Englert-Jessen, Donald Minshew, Randy Minshew, Danny Minshew, and Travis Ainsworth.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to her caregiver, Norma Shives, and much gratitude to the staff of Affinity Hospice and Ellara Home Health.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Angelina County, P.O. Box 472, Lufkin, Texas 75902, Affinity Hospice, 2708 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, Texas 75901, or Newman Cemetery Association, C/O Nada Minshew, Secretary-Treasurer, 443 Blackburn Switch Road, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
