Pastor Charles Edgar Warren
Private graveside service for Pastor Charles Edgar Warren, 73, of Lufkin will be held at 11:00 a.m, on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in the Davis Memorial Garden Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday 5 till 7 p.m. in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel.Mr. Warren was born July 2, 1946, in Lufkin died, on March 25, 2020, in Lufkin. Officiating will be Pastor Patrick McGrew and Pastor Jimmie Davis, Jr.
Pastor Charles Warren Was born on July 2, 1946, to the late Edger Warren Sr. and Lucille Norman Warren in Crockett, Texas.
Pastor Warren Attended Crockett ISD, and was a soldier of the U.S. Navy, receiving an Honorable discharge. Pursuing a career. He continued his education attending Vocational Trade School, Receiving certification in welding, air conditioning, and refrigeration. He was a very hard worker and provider for his family. He supervised employees at Brown and Root in Houston, Texas. Upon moving to Lufkin, Texas in 1966, he worked for Lufkin Industries, City of Lufkin and the City of Nacogdoches, retiring from both cities. He was the founder and owner of No Limit Landscaping and also did various other handyman jobs.
Edgar was a faithful member of Bethel Temple Baptist Church for many years. After moving to Lufkin, he joined Holy Temple COGIC under the leadership of Pastor Willie Houston. He loved to sing the Gospel and Brother Charles and Evangelist A.J. Warren traveled the world singing and spreading the word of God. In 2005, he was called to Pastor, Faith Tabernacle Full Gospel Church for sixteen years, and was faithful until the day of his demise.
He is preceded in death by, Jimmie Lee McFadden (brother), ShannonWarren and Cheryl Warren (daughters); Luella Norman (aunt) and Elder Horace Mill (brother-in-law).
Survivors: Wife: Annie Warren, Children: Bobbie Williams, Linda Denning Davis (Shannon), John Allen (Seneca), Kelleth Warren (Latashia), Vicki Hardaway (Keith); Numerous grandchildren, greatgrandchildren; Sister, Sis. Martha Mills; Brothers and Sisters of Love, Alyson McGrew (Patrick), Capt. Semiria Morris (Lee), Wanda Forney (William), Tamma Treadwell (Craig, Leroy Wilson, and M. T. Wilson, Jr.); Special son and daughter, Pastor Jimmie and Lady Shaniqua Davis; Godchildren, Tyrone and Kernie Harris; A host of nieces, nephews, cousins and caring friends.
Colonial Mortuary-Directors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.