Dolores Guerra Juarez
Funeral services for Dolores Guerra Juarez, 83, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home with Brother Ty Phillips officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Juarez was born August 31, 1936, to the late Samuel & Elizabeth “Bessie” Guerra and died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at her residence in Lancewood Circle.
Mrs. Juarez resided in Lufkin for 49 years. She worked for the Social Security Office until she retired from that career, in which she was awarded honors for her services. Mrs. Juarez was thoroughly involved in the local chapter of the SPJST Lodge, having served in elected offices for the organization, where she loved to dance and spend time with her husband and friends. She was her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s’ biggest fan; she made constant efforts to attend all their events, academic and athletic, and to support their achievements and interests. Mrs. Juarez was of the Methodist Faith.
Survivors include her son, Michael Conrad Juarez; daughter-in-law, Pamela Juarez; grandson, Jacob Michael Juarez; grandson & his spouse, Jonah Conrad & Heather Juarez and their children, JaeLynne & J’ace; grandson & his spouse, Jesse Matthew & Jessica Juarez and their children, Kalieah & Kalysa; grandson, Jeremy Abram Juarez & his fiancée Alicia Wilkerson and their son, Hayden; grandson, Judah Elijah & his spouse Bethany Grace Juarez; grandson, Jordan Zachary Juarez; her siblings, Gloria Hernandez of Hudson, Ada Guerra of Hudson, Sue & Edward Joseph of Pollok, Willie & Barbara Guerra of Pittsburgh, brothers-in-law, Conrad Partida & Gilbert Torres, sister-in-law, Beatrice Guerra, and numerous other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Juarez, her son, Frank Juarez, Jr., and her siblings, Frances Partida, Juanita & spouse, Alex Zamudio, Margaret Torres, & Sylvester Guerra.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, September 27, in the evening at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Cross Roads Baptist Church, 5714 Old Union Road, Lufkin, TX 75904.
Shafer Funeral Home Lufkin, Directors
