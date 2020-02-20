Funeral services for Jerry Ellis Reed, 80, of Lufkin, will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Cpt. Cavon Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Whitehouse Cemetery in Lufkin.
Mr. Reed was born September 4, 1939 in Mira, Louisiana, the son of the late Elmer Luther Reed and Vivian Fay (McKnight) Sherrer, and died Wednesday, February 19, 2020 in Lufkin.
Mr. Reed owned and operated Eagle Alternator and Starter in Aurora, Missouri and attended Harmony Hill Baptist Church. He enjoyed traveling in his motorhome, going camping, and water skiing. Mr. Reed was a loving husband, father and always put his family first.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Virginia (Ford) Reed of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Valena and Kyle Spradley of Lufkin; daughter and son-in-law, Jerri and Mike Boling of Palm Bay, FL; grandson and wife, T.J. and Morgan Wheat of Plano, TX; grandson, Dave Rich of Palm Bay, FL; granddaughter, Olivia Spradley of Lufkin; great-grandsons, Thomas Wheat and Nolan Wheat, both of Plano, TX; sister and brother-in-law, Joyce and Jimmy Camp of Shreveport, LA; brother and sister-in-law, James and Martha Morgan of Marshall, TX; brother, J.R. Morgan of Marshall, TX; and sister, Shirley Hannigan of Bradenton Beach, FL.
Mr. Reed was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Shorty Reed; and sister, Brenda Jones.
Special memorials may be made to the Salvation Army, 412 S. 3rd St., Lufkin, Texas 75901.
Pallbearers will be Kyle Spradley, T.J. Wheat, Dave Rich, Mike Boling, Jared Hennigan, and Brent Watkins.
Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, prior to the funeral service.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.