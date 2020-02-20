Callie Sue Kendrick

A celebration of life for Callie Sue Johnson Kendrick, 91, of Lufkin will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Mike Fowler officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Kendrick was born on April 28, 1928 in Angelina County to Allie Lee and Walton Johnson. She passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Castle Pines Nursing Facility surrounded by family.
Callie’s life took off when she met the love of her life, James C. Kendrick, after he returned from the war, a true hero in her eyes. The two married soon after, making a home to start a family, with God as their foundation. Through the years, Mrs. Kendrick shaped their home, while raising their children in the ways of the Lord, building a faith, that would grow with each generation that passed. The two brought up their family in the Assembly of God faith. Callie was a current member of the former Glad Tidings Assembly of God Church. She was a true servant and prayer warrior of the Lord, praying for her family and others daily, faithfully reading her bible too. Callie was an avid baker, ready to cook a meal for anyone that she could serve, usually including the best fresh vegetables from the garden. Callie loved to decorate her home, and would often be caught “moving furniture” around when Mr. Kendrick was outside. Many thought it could have been featured in Southern Living Magazine. But her house was always a home, full of family holiday traditions, gatherings, and most of all, love. Her legacy of faith, hope, and love of Christ lives on today in the lives of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchild.
She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-laws, Allen and Lesa Kendrick and Donald “Greg” and Robbie Kendrick; daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Brad Barington; son and daughter-in-law, John and Sabrina Kendrick; and son-in-law, Billy Stout. Callie was blessed beyond measure with the following grandchildren, Tawnya and Bryan Baker, Angie and Richard Hope, Jessica and Kyle Brandli, Ashley and Josh White, Hannah and Keith Moore, Rachel Kendrick, Jennifer and Brandon White, Justin Barington, Jacob Kendrick, Veronica and Justin McCathern, Megan and Ryan Walton, Zachary Barington, Richard Stout, and Randy Stout. Callie’s blessings surpassed with the survival of her following great-grandchildren, Breanna and Jordan Cupit, Kaylenn Baker, Mason Hope and, fiancé, Loren Gholston, Kylee Baker, Stellan Kendrick, Gracie Moore, Kami Walton, Amberly Stout, Lacy Stout, Blake Stout, Caroline Moore, Callie Walton, James Cole Walton, Chloe White, and Emma White. Finally, Callie was abundantly blessed with her surviving great-great-grandchild, Cyruss Hope. Callie’s surviving siblings through her 68-year marriage include brothers-in-law, Horace W. Kendrick, Billie Pitts; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Charles “Buck” and Leona Kendrick; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Frances and Kenneth Ripley; and sisters-in-law, Carolyn White and Louis Kendrick Modisette. Mrs. Kendrick is also survived by special niece and husband, Nancy and Kenneth Foster; and the following friends she’s shared dear throughout her lifetime, Dorothy Freeman Patterson, Ruth English, Henry Bailey, and Hubert and Loretta Bridges; as well as numerous more relatives and friends.
Mrs. Kendrick was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of sixty-eight years, James Carroll Kendrick; son, James Carroll Kendrick, Jr.; daughter, Linda Stout; brothers, Jimmie Johnson, Stewart Johnson, Maynard Johnson, and A.L. Pixley; and sister, Bonnie Farrell.
Pallbearers will be Mrs. Kendrick’s grandsons: Justin Barington, Jacob Kendrick, Bryan Baker, Richard Hope, Keith Moore, Josh White, Justin McCathern, Brandon White, Kyle Brandli, Mason Hope, Jordan Cupit, Zachary Barington, Richard Stout, and Randy Stout.
A special thank you to the staff at Castle Pines Health and Rehabilitation for all the love, care, and genuine compassion that you provided. We would also like to extend our gratitude to Choice Hospice for the support, direction, and comfort you delivered during our time of transition and loss.
Memorial contributions may be made to Choice Hospice, 109 Gaslight Boulevard, Lufkin, Texas 75901.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home.
