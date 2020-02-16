Sam Figueroa Jr.
Funeral services for Sam Figueroa Jr., 51, of Lufkin, will be held Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Bro. Enrique Gonzalez officiating. Interment will follow at Gann Cemetery.
Mr. Figueroa was born January 4, 1969 in Hempstead, Texas, the son of Sam Figueroa Sr. and Theodora (Compian) Gonzalez, and died Thursday, February 13, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Figueroa was a former resident of Hempstead, Texas. He attends Timber Creek Church in Lufkin. Mr. Figueroa was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, enjoyed fishing, and loved to cook out with his family and friends. He loved his children and grandchildren very much. Mr. Figueroa was the type of guy who never met a stranger.
He is survived by his wife, Julia Figueroa of Lufkin; son and fiancé, Josh and Christina Figueroa of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Derrick and Cindy Figueroa of Hempstead; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Amber Figueroa of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Sam Figueroa III and Maria of Escondido, CA; son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Jessica Figueroa of Lufkin; son and daughter-in-law, Fabian and Crystal Figueroa of Hempstead; son, Justin Attaway of Lufkin; grandchildren, Aaron, Zack, Nathan, Aleeyah, Bentley, Aiden, Ariana, Emmalyn, Marayah, Beau, Creed, Augustin, Sam IV, and Derrick Jr.; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Pio Quinto Alvarez of Hempstead; sister and brother-in-law, Thelma and Ramon Gutierrez of Hempstead; sister and fiancé, Lori Correa and Darren Contreras of Hempstead; brother, David Antley of Diboll; sister and brother-in-law, Kristy and Ignacio Manzano of Hempstead; and mother and step-father, Theodora and Enrique Gonzalez of Hempstead.
Mr. Figueroa was preceded in death by his father, Sam Figueroa Sr.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Figueroa, Stephen Figueroa, Justin Attaway, David Antley, Josh Figueroa, Jesus Hernandez Jr., Michael Clemens, and Derrick Figueroa.
Honorary pallbearers will be Victor Compian, Bitty Attaway, Corey Clemens, Ramon Gutierrez, Darren Contreras, Ignacio Manzano, Pio Quinto Guerra, Fabian Figueroa, Sam Figueroa III, Ricky Figueroa, and Armando Guerra.
Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Shafer Funeral Home.
Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.
