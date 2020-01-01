Services for John R. Jay, 96 of Lufkin will be held in the Chapel of the Last Supper in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020, with Reverend Horace Fletcher officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mr. Jay was born October 22, 1923 in Angelina County, the son of the late Ida (Copes) and Sam Houston Jay. He passed peacefully Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Huntington.
He was a loving husband, father, Pa Pa and Great Pa Pa. Mr. Jay served his country in the United States Army Aircorp in World War II. He was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Jay worked for Texas Power and Light Company and Lufkin Telephone Exchange. He also worked for Southern Pacific Railroad, where he retired after 30 years of service.
Survivors include his special friend, Carol Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Eddie and Andra Jay of Huntington; grandsons and their wives, Eric and Jennifer Jay of Springton, Texas, Raymond and Amanda Jay of Mansfield, Texas; great-grandchildren Cody, Taylor, and Erinn Jay of Springtown, Texas, Asa and Faith Jay of Mansfield, Texas.
Mr. Jay is preceded in death by his loving wife, Kitty (Lovelady) Jay of Lufkin and his parents.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.