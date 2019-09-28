O.T. Allen & Son Funeral Home – Alto, Tx. (936)858-4111
Alto- Funeral services for Lola Stone Whittemore, 68, of Wells will be Sunday, September 29, at 2 PM in the O.T. Allen & Son Funeral Home in Alto with Rev. Bobby King officiating. There will be a visitation time beginning at 1PM up until service time. Interment will follow the service at Old Palestine Cemetery.
Lola was born November 20, 1950 in Lufkin to Agness Carter Stone and George Stone. She passed away Thursday in Lufkin. She had lived all her life in Wells, Texas and was Baptist. She graduated from Wells High School in 1969. Lola was a very kind-hearted person who would help anyone that she could. She spent a lot of time visiting nursing home residents and was retired from the Lufkin State School after 28 years service.
Survivors include her sisters and brothers-in-law; Becky Lindsey , Viola Edwards (James) and Mary Schuermann (Marvin) as well as a number of nieces and nephews that she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by husband Lloyd Whittemore, her parents, sisters Louise Butler and Martha Marie Higginbotham, brothers-in-law James Roy Lindsey and Danny Higginbotham as well as a baby brother William Fred Stone.
Pallbearers are Wesley Higginbotham, Steve Higginbotham, Justin Williams, Jason Enright, Brandon Enright, Scott Enright and Charlie Charanza.
