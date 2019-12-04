Funeral services for Earlene Wilkins, 90, of Diboll will be held Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bobby Ryan officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery.
Mrs. Wilkins was born February 11, 1929 in Burke, Texas to the late Martha Anne (Waller) and Frank R. Tull, and died Monday, December 2, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Wilkins was a lifelong resident of Diboll. She ran a snow cone stand in Diboll for nine years and worked at Connie & Crew for several years. She was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and taking care of her home and family was her top priority. Mrs. Wilkins was of the Pentecostal faith.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Wilkins and wife Tammie of Trinity; daughter, Reta Rios of Diboll; grandchildren, Connie Truett and husband Robert of Huntington, Scotty Wilkins and wife Kristi of Huntsville, Cody Wilkins and wife Hope of Fairview, Jesse Wilkins and wife Tisha of Huntsville, John Rios of Diboll, Francis Maxon of Lufkin, and Albert Rios of Diboll; 17 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; niece, Mattie Muriel Wheeler of Diboll; and numerous other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Guinn Wilkins; and nine siblings.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Wilkins, Scotty Wilkins, Cody Wilkins, John Rios, Albert Rios, and Preston Rios.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
