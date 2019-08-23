September 29, 1955 – August 18, 2019
Services for Robert Earl (Bob) Cummins, 63, of Lufkin, will be held at 1:00pm, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home in Lufkin. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion Cemetery in Apple Springs. Visitation will be held from 6-8pm, Friday, August 23, 2019 at Oakley-Metcalf.
Mr. Cummins was born September 29, 1955 in Lufkin, Texas to parents Linda Rex and Ruby (Swor) Cummins. He passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at a local hospital. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, collecting knives, going to the shooting range and going for walks in the park, archery, and traveling.
Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Laura and Michael Staples; sister, Lyndabeth Cummins; grandsons, Joshua Lipscomb Cummins and Robert Allen Staples; nephew and wife, Carl Wayne Cummins and Angela; nieces, Krystina Danielle O’Bryant and Cortney Rene’ O’Bryant; great nieces and nephews, Shelby, Cade, Regan, Rhyan; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his wife, Patricia May (Sain) Cummins; and son, Robert E. (Robby) Cummins.
Services are in the care of Oakley-Metcalf Funeral Home.
