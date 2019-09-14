Ronnie Edward Charlton Sr.
Services for Ronnie Edward Charlton Sr. will be at 11 a.m. today in the Colonial Mortuary Chapel. Interment will follow in New Center Prospect Cemetery. Ronnie was born Aug. 22, 1951, and died Sept. 2, 2019, in Lufkin.
Jonathan Durell Cole
Services for Jonathan Durell Cole will be at 11 a.m. today at Harmony Hill Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Moscow. Jonathan was born May 4, 1988, in Lufkin and died Sept. 3, 2019, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Eva Ann Colquitt
Services for Eva Ann Colquitt, 56, of Corrigan, will be at noon Sept. 21 at All Families Mortuary-Burke. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20. She was born May 20, 1963, and died Sept. 9, 2019, in Corrigan.
Michael L. Ingram Sr.
Services for Michael Ingram will be at 2 p.m. today at Harvest Family Worship Center. Interment will follow in Lacy Cemetery. Michael was born Aug. 1, 1965, in Lufkin and died Sept. 6, 2019, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Shirley Mark-Jones
Services for Shirley Mark-Jones will be at 2 p.m. today at Impact Outreach Ministries. Interment will follow in Davis Memorial Gardens. Shirley was born June 19, 1938, in Nigton and died Sept. 4, 2019, in Lufkin. Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Michael Jerone McDowell Jr.
Services for Michael Jerone McDowell Jr., 26, of Rockdale, will be Saturday at Allen Chapel AME Church in Rockdale. He was born Nov. 20, 1992, and died Sept. 5, 2019, in Rockdale. All Families Mortuary-Hearne, directors.
