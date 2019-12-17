Funeral services for Ann Womack, 56, of Huntington, will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Highway Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington with Pastor Lamar Denby and Brother Ronnie Frankens officiating. Interment will follow in the Rocky Springs/Old Center Cemetery.
Mrs. Womack was born October 30, 1963 in Lufkin, Texas, the daughter of the late Bobbie Marie (Barnes) and Robert Clifton Burrous, Sr. She died Friday, December 13, 2019 in a Houston hospital.
Mrs. Womack was the Manager of Little Boots Grocery in Huntington, where she has worked for 30 years. She enjoyed yard work and her private time on the river. Ann was always helping anyone she could help, and was a mother to many who crossed her path. She planned ahead and made good decisions. Ann had also served her country in the United States Marine Corps. She lived in Huntington most of her life and was a member of Highway Missionary Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Rex Womack of Huntington; daughter, Colleen Reily of Huntington; son, Christopher Reily of Huntington; daughter and son-in-law, Carlye and Weston McGhee of Abilene; grandchildren, Reily Hicks, Braylon Reily, both of Huntington, Michalye Richardson, Cash Morris, both of Abilene; brothers and sisters-in-law, Robert Clifton Burrous, Jr., and Terrye Burrous, Tommy and Sue Burrous, all of Huntington; sisters and brother-in-law, Robbin Crawford, Barbara and David Morton, all of Huntington; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Marie Kieth; and nephews, Clay Kieth and Cassidy Crawford.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Bell, Clint Burrous, Billy Hale, Dalton Morton, Mike Burrous, and Jason Kieth.
Honorary pallbearers are Scott Morehead, Billy Richardson, David Morton, Dale Kirkland, and the Coffee Drinking Crew at Boots.
The family will receive friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home in Lufkin.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.