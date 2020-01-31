Superintendent Chester Robinson

Services for Supt. Chester Robinson will be held Saturday in the Harmony Hill Baptist Church 2708 S. Chestnut. Burial will follow In the Davis Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday at Woods Memorial Church of God in Christ, 230 Leech St. from 6:00 till 7:00 pm with a memorial service starting at 7:00 p.m. Supt. Robinson was born February 17, 1942 in Deadwood, TX. and died January 25, 2020 in Lufkin.
Colonial Mortuary, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.