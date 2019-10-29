Funeral services for Juan Hernandez Orta, 62, of Lufkin will be held Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Emanuel Assembly of God, 1818 N. Timberland, Lufkin, with Reverend Ruben Luna and Pastor Ricardo Hernandez officiating. Interment will follow in the Largent Cemetery.
Mr. Orta was born June 24, 1957 in Vera Cruz, Mexico to Constancia Orta and Genaro Hernandez, and died Monday, October 28, 2019 in a local hospital. He had resided in Lufkin for 26 years and was employed with Southland Fencing for 20 years. Mr. Orta was a member of La Vina Church.
Survivors include his wife, Ana (Garcia) Hernandez of Lufkin; daughter, Hilda Galvan of Lufkin; sons and daughters-in-law, Isait and Yolanda Hernandez, Juan and Maria Hernandez, all of Lufkin; grandchildren, Guillermo Honorato, Alexa Hernandez, Juan Julian Hernandez, and Ezekiel Hernandez; mother, Contancia Orta of Mexico; sisters and brothers-in-law, Olivia and Angel Soto, Reyna Hernandez, all of Mexico, Elvia and Gregorio Carranza of Rogers, Arkansas, Dora and Eduardo Alday of Lufkin; brothers and sister-in-law, Ubaldo and Alejandra Hernandez and Leonel Hernandez, all of Lufkin; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Pallbearers will be Juan Hernandez, Isait Hernandez, Guillermo Honorato, Danilo Soto, Ramiro Soto, and Manuel Angel Soto.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening at the funeral home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
