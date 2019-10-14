James T. “Jimmy” McCall, Jr.
January 4, 1938 – October 12, 2019
Graveside services for James T. “Jimmy” McCall, Jr., 81, of Diboll, will be held at 10:00am, Tuesday, October 15, 2019 inside Ryan Chapel Church in Diboll with Bro. Kenny Hibbs officiating. Interment will follow in the Ryan Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00pm, Monday evening, at Gipson Funeral Home in Lufkin.
Mr. McCall was born January 4, 1938 in Beaumont Texas, the son of the late Jonnie (Allen) and James Aden Talley McCall, Sr. He passed away Saturday, October 12, 2019 in a local hospital. Mr. McCall graduated from Diboll High School, Class of 1955. He was a devoted husband to his wife of 60 years, Betty Jo (Dempsey) McCall. He was a big man with a big personality! He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and later retired from the Lufkin Papermill. Jimmy was a dedicated Dallas Cowboys fan and a member of Diboll’s First Baptist Church. His favorite hobbies included hunting and fishing with his buddies and spending time with his family. He was a great daddy, who loved his children dearly. He was true and loyal to all his friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his son, James McCall, III; daughter, Melissa McCall; son, Roy Dempsey McCall; close friends, Sissy Anthony and Marjorie and Claude Edward Welch; extended family, Bessie Furgurson, Angela and James Yakovsky and children, Karen and Britt Hardeman and children, Christian Palacios, Suzanne Langford, Jerri Lynn and James Ledford, Lisa Burkhalter, Betty and Vernon Burkhalter; and a number of nieces, nephews, and other family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McCall was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo McCall in 2017; and close friends, Joe Anthony, Joe Wilkerson, Jr., James Simms, and James Furguson.
Honorary pallbearers will be: Mark Anthony, Ray Anthony, Terry Grantham, Todd Horton, Thurman Jones, John Massey, Jack Modisette, Donald Pinkerton, Aaron Smith and sons, Delton Smith, Morris Smith, Joe Paul Stoval, Claude Welch, and the ”Bear” Papermill Crew.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Diboll First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 401 S. Hines St. Diboll, TX 75941, or to a charity of your choice.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
