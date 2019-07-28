Elizabeth Rose “Liz” Massey Myers
Funeral services for Elizabeth Rose “Liz” Massey Myers, 78, of Lufkin will be held Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel in Huntington with Brother Blackie Cranford officiating. Interment will follow in the Zavalla Cemetery.
Liz was born July 8, 1941 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Elsie (Courtney) and Jasper Elmer Massey. She passed away Friday, July 26, 2019 at home, attended by her family.
Liz was born in Lufkin and raised in Zavalla. She married Kenneth Myers, also from Zavalla. They were married 60 years. Due to Liz’s serious heart condition and resulting health issues, Kenneth has served as a devoted caretaker to her for the last few years, a role made easier by his strong relationship with Christ.
After attending three different colleges, Liz completed her Bachelor’s degree in the early seventies while also raising three children under 10. She taught sixth grade for many years. As an avid reader herself, she hoped to inspire a lifelong reading habit in her students.
Though Liz’s heart failed her in death, she loved, protected, and supported her family with her whole heart all her life. She will be remembered. She will be missed.
Liz is survived by her husband Kenneth Myers; son, Jed Myers and girlfriend Dana Herrod; son, Hoyt Myers and wife Shan; daughter, Shyloa Myers and husband Albert Dorsey; grandchildren, Lucas, Dallon, Treasure, Mason, Rodney and Elainia; five great-grandchildren; beloved younger brother, John Massey and wife Johnnie Sue; lifelong friends, Milton and Marion Hudspeth; and a number of nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Liz was preceded in death by her parents and loving sister, Sue Trent.
Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Hudspeth, David Hudspeth, Lucas Myers, Rodney Myers, Treasure Myers, and Albert Dorsey.
Honorary pallbearers will be Milton Hudspeth, Bill Simpson and Jessie Whatley.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon prior to the services.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Huntington, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.