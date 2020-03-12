Funeral services for Doug David, 73, of Barnes will be held Friday, March 13, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Corrigan with Brother Larry Trest officiating. Graveside services with military honors will follow in the Union Springs Cemetery.
Doug was born January 9, 1947, in Camden, Texas, to the late Sylvia Anita (Pullen) and Jud Harry David, and died Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in a local hospice facility.
Doug owned and operated P&D Logging, Inc. for 40 years. He served on the USS Charles F. Adams in the United States Navy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being outdoors. More than anything, he loved his family.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Cathy David of Barnes; daughters, Elizabeth Kelley and husband Chris of Dallas, Chris Sorrels and husband Bryan of Longview; grandsons, Carter Sorrels of Annapolis, Maryland, Luke Kelley and Ben Kelley, both of Dallas; brothers, Jud Homer David of Corrigan, Dan David and wife Carolyn of Weatherford; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Pallbearers will be Bill Handley, Bryan Fountain, Josh David, Sam Davis, Kris King, and John David Lee.
Honorary pallbearers will be Joe Lynn Whitworth, Phillip Pate, Ide Russell, Phil Broxson, Mike Jones, and Jerry Grimes.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church of Corrigan, 101 N. Market Street, Suite 2, Corrigan, Texas 75939 or Caney Creek Baptist Church Youth Ministry, P.O. Box 32, Chester, Texas 75936.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.