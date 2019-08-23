Services for Margie Griffin Morgan, 95, of Diboll, will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the EMG Chapel located in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park, 5205 S. First Street, with Bro. Gene Hazell officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the EMG Chapel.
Mrs. Morgan was born October 16, 1923 in Sour Lake, Texas, the daughter of the late Lena (Thomas) and Lee Griffin. She passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Morgan was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed quilting and cooking and made quilts for the homeless. She also enjoyed traveling. Mrs. Morgan was a longtime member of Fairview Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Charles Morgan, Linda Fowler, Marilyn Morgan, Billy Morgan and Patricia Commander; grandchildren, Barbie, Michael, Shawn, Kimberly, Shayne, Paige, Peyton and Kyle; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Morgan was preceded in death by her husband, W. E. Morgan; grandson, Heath Fields; great-granddaughter, Lexie Commander; and brothers, A. A. “Curly”,, Frank, Johnny, Fred and James.
Services have been placed in the trust of Gipson Funeral Home.
Condolences may be offered at www.gipsonfuneralhome.com
