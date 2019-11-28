Funeral services for Wyatt Lee Hibdon, 6wks, of Pollok will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 10:00am at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin, TX with Rev. Christian Collard officiating. Viewing will be Friday, November 29, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home from 6p – 8p. Wyatt will be buried at Mount Hope Cemetery in Wells, TX.
Wyatt was born October 15, 2019 in Huntsville, TX to Scott and Samantha Hibdon and passed away Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at a local hospital.
Wyatt will be forever loved by family and friends and never forgotten.
Survivors include his mother and father Scott and Samantha Hibdon of Pollok; brother Quaid Hibdon of Pollok; Grandparents Sharon Johnson of Pollok, Frank and Raye Hibdon of Pollok, John and Rhonda Vega of Kileen, James Johnson of Wells, Tonya Renner of Crosby, Christopher and Stacy Moore of Yulee FL, James Hunt and Shelli Miller of Kempner; Great Grandparents William and Susan Melder of Trinity, Melvin and Lorraine Woodson of Onalaska; and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be Dusty Goodwin and Chad Hunt
Honorary Pallbearers will be Cody Matthews and Creed Moore
Gone but never forgotten.
