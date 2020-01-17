Graveside services for Ina (Franklin) Robinson, 95, of Lufkin will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Whitehouse Cemetery with Pastor Joshua Poage and Chaplain Dwayne Thornton officiating.
Mrs. Robinson was born May 22, 1924 in Lufkin, Texas to the late Ella (Renfro) and W.T. Franklin, and died Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in a local nursing home.
Mrs. Robinson was a lifelong resident of Lufkin. One of her favorite pastimes was embroidery and she also enjoyed fishing, gardening and tending to her cows. Mrs. Robinson was of the Methodist faith.
Survivors include her son, Bill Heath of Lufkin; daughters, Patricia Richard Weston and Melba Charlene Robinson, both of Lufkin; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Ella Lou Kerr; son, Lynn Alton Kerr; and grandsons, Adam Winthrop and James Heath.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.