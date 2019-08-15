Doris Carter
Services for Doris Carter, 96, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Life Church. She was born Nov. 22, 1922, in Lufkin and died Aug. 10, 2019. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday at All Families Mortuary Chapel.
Noretta ‘Nora’ Main
Noretta “Nora” Main, 88, of Lufkin died Aug. 14, 2019, in Lufkin. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at a later date. Mrs. Main was born Dec. 12, 1930, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Arbelline Thompson
Services for Arbelline Thompson, 90, of Trinity, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in Shiloh Cemetery in San Augustine County. Mrs. Thompson was born Feb. 27, 1929, in Lufkin and died Aug. 23, 2019, in Lufkin. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Wyman Roberts Funeral Home in San Augustine.
