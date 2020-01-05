Ray N. Neal
Funeral services for Ray N. Neal, 80, of Huntington will be held Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ with Brother Cary Modisett, Brother Darryl Bennett, Brother Ron Fant, and Dr. Carlton Lewis officiating. Interment will follow in the Fielder Memorial Cemetery.
Mr. Neal was born July 9, 1939 in the Lala Hill Community of Angelina County, Texas to the late Zola (Fancher) and Gordie William Neal, and died Friday, January 3, 2020 at his residence.
Mr. Neal was a lifelong resident of Angelina County. He owned and operated Neal’s Auto Sales for 31 years and was a member of Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ.
Survivors include his wife, Pamela Neal of Huntington; son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Criss Neal of Huntington; grandchildren, Jonathon Neal and Carissa of Huntington, Mikaela Neal of Denver, Colorado, Callie Neal, Jason Williams, Lane Williams and wife Cessali, Taylor Cartwright and husband Jacob, all of Huntington; great-granchildren, Colt Cartwright, Gabriel Cartwright, and Haegen Ray Neal, all of Huntington; sister, Ruby Burnett of Terrell; brother-in-law, Doc Sullivan of Dayton; nieces, Brenda Wilkes, Pat Pierce, Carolyn Poole, Cheri “Piffy” Newton, Michelle Garrett; nephew, Todd Burnett; and numerous other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Ed Neal; sister, Joyce Sullivan; brothers-in-law, Milton Burnett and Virgil Gibson; and cousin, R.B. Forrest.
Pallbearers will be Jason Williams, Lane Williams, Clyde Fussell, Jonathon Neal, Russell Yarbrough, and Chase Capps.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Modisett, Todd Burnett, Ed M. Fancher, Harlan Abens, Uriah Abens, Bobby Johnson, Robert “Chip” Williford, the Lufkin used car dealers, and the men at Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday evening at Shawnee Church of Jesus Christ.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
