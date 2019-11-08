Barbara “Bobbye” (Mericle) Selman
Funeral services for Barbara “Bobbye” (Mericle) Selman, 84, of Lufkin will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Carroway Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. John W. Greene officiating. Interment will follow in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Mrs. Selman was born February 24, 1935 in Apple Springs, Texas to the late Bessie Willard (Richardson) and Zachary Taylor Mericle, and died Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at her residence.
Mrs. Selman was a lifelong resident of the Lufkin area and was a Manager at Bell Finance Corporation for 30 years. Family was the most important thing in her life. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her pride and joy. She loved to surprise them with trips and gifts. Mrs. Selman was an excellent cook and loved to prepare large family meals. Her hobbies included listening to country music, watching basketball and telling funny stories to her family. She was a graduate of Centerville High School and Angelina College and was an excellent basketball and volleyball player. Mrs. Selman was a member of Harmony Hill Baptist Church.
Survivors include her son, Van Bush and wife Laura of Huntington; daughter, Sheri Holcomb and husband Joe of Lufkin; grandchildren, Brandan Bush and wife Mandi of Little Elm, Morgan Holcomb of Las Colinas, Shelby Whiteaker and husband Darl of Flint, and Katie Whiting of Austin; great-grandchildren, Avery Bush and Emmy Bush, both of Little Elm, and Corbin Whiteaker of Flint; sister, Bette Garrett and husband Pete of Houston; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Gene Bush and Charles Selman; siblings, Corby Mericle, Bernice Burrows, Claudia Lee, Gene Mericle, and Joe Mericle; and beloved dog, Pepe.
Pallbearers will be Danny Montgomery, Billy Burrows, Paul Burrows, David Garrett, Johnny Burrows, and Kevan Mericle.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice in the Pines, 154 W. Frank Avenue, Lufkin, Texas 75904.
The family would like to express special thanks to her caregiver, Tosha Jones, the staff of Hospice in the Pines, and all the family and friends who have reached out and shown their love and support.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Friday afternoon prior to the service.
Memories and condolences may be added, and live webcasting of the services may be viewed, at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
