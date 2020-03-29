Graveside services for Albert Hutson, 77, of Lufkin, will be held on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 in the Garden of Memories Memorial Park.
Albert was born November 26, 1942 and passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his residence.
Albert is survived by his wife, Carolyn Hutson; daughters, Becky Hutson and Barbara McGuire; grandchildren, Stephen Burnett, Tyler Luce, Emma McGuire and Preston McGuire; great-grandchildren, Riley Burnett and Aden Constante; brother, Gary Hutson; sister, Pat Christopher; and a number of other family members and friends.
The family will receive friends and family from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday at Gipson Funeral Home; limited to 10 visitors at a time in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines.
