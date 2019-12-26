Charles Ray Austin
Services for Charles Ray Austin, 68, of Lufkin, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Long Chapel C.M.E. Interment will be in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Mr. Austin was born July 2, 1951, and died Dec. 17, 2019. All Families Mortuary, directors.
Tommie Lois Lacy
Services for Tommie Lois Lacy, 87, of Broaddus, will be at 10 a.m. today at First Baptist Church in Broaddus. Interment will follow at Broaddus Cemetery. Mrs. Lacy was born July 25, 1932, in Baytown and died Dec. 23, 2019, in Broaddus. Wyman Roberts Funeral Home, San Augustine, directors.
Joanne A. Saunders
Services for Joanne A. Saunders, 64, of Lufkin, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lufkin First United Methodist Church. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Carroway Funeral Home. Mrs. Saunders was born Oct. 25, 1955, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Dec. 23, 2019, in Lufkin.
Carroway Funeral Home, Lufkin, directors.
Rev. Leroy Thompson
Services for the Rev. Leroy Thompson, 86, of Lufkin, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Rev. Thompson died Dec. 24, 2019, in Lufkin.
Jocelyn Wiley
Services for Jocelyn Wiley, of Kennard, are pending with Colonial Mortuary. Mrs. Wiley died Dec. 24, 2019, in Houston.
Gina P. Williams
Services for Gina P. Williams, 51, of Huntington, are pending with Carroway Funeral Home in Lufkin. Mrs. Williams died Dec. 24, 2019, in Lufkin.
Tina Collins Wilson
Services for Tina Collins Wilson, 58 of Huntington, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at Concord Missionary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Carroway Funeral Home in Huntington. Ms. Wilson was born April 15, 1961, in Lufkin and died Dec. 22, 2019, in Beaumont.
